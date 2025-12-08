Telangana Global Summit 2025: Investors from 44 Countries to Attend Hyderabad Summit

Hyderabad is all set to host a grand Global Summit aimed at attracting massive international investments into Telangana’s rapidly expanding industrial, technology, and infrastructure sectors. The Chief Minister and the Governor will jointly inaugurate the prestigious event, underlining the state government’s strong commitment to global partnerships and economic growth.

According to official sources, 154 foreign delegates from 44 countries will take part in the summit. The participants include top global investors, business leaders, diplomats, and policy makers who will explore investment avenues across key sectors such as IT, green energy, real estate, manufacturing, and startups.

A massive main convention hall has been specially arranged to accommodate nearly 2,000 attendees, including ministers, senior bureaucrats, industry captains, entrepreneurs, and representatives from various global institutions. High-security arrangements and world-class facilities have been put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the summit.

Officials said the Global Summit will feature policy discussions, investment presentations, one-on-one business meetings, and MoU signings. With a strong international presence and direct leadership from the CM and Governor, the Telangana government expects the summit to deliver huge investment commitments, new employment opportunities, and long-term economic growth for the state.