Telangana Gets Tourist Police Units: Safer Holidays Now at Charminar, Ramappa Temple & More

As part of the Safe Tourism initiative under the Telangana Tourism Police 2025–2030 policy, the State government has launched first-ever Tourist Police Units to enhance visitor safety and deliver a world-class travel experience.

Under this initiative, 80 police personnel underwent specialized training in the Orientation and Sensitisation of Tourism Police from October 6 to 9 at the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM), Hyderabad.

During the training programme, officers visited major tourist destinations including Yadagirigutta, Bhongir Fort, Golconda Fort, Qutb Shahi Tombs, and Lumbini Park to gain practical exposure to on-ground tourist management.

Starting Monday, October 13, all trained officers have been directed to report to their assigned duty locations and uphold the highest standards of punctuality, discipline, and professionalism while on duty.

The Tourist Police Units were formally inaugurated on September 27, coinciding with World Tourism Day, during the Telangana Tourism Conclave held in Hyderabad.

Following their training, the officers have been deployed across major tourist destinations in the State:

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri: Yadadri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, Pochampally Rural Tourism Destination, Bhongir Fort, and Sree Ramalingeshwara Swamy Temple (Keesaragutta).

Hyderabad: Salar Jung Museum, Charminar, and Golconda Fort.

Vikarabad: Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, Ananthagiri Hills, and Kotapalli Reservoir.

Bhadradri Kothagudem: Sree Sita Rama Chandra Swamy Temple (Bhadrachalam), Parnasala, and Kinnerasani Dam.

Mulugu: Ramappa Temple and Lake, Sammakka Sarakka Temple (Medaram).

Nalgonda: Buddhavanam, North Vijayapuri Project (Peddavoora), Chaya Someswara Swamy Temple (Panagal), and Sri Parvati Jadala Ramalingeswara Swamy Temple (Cheruvugattu).

Nagar Kurnool: Amrabad and Somasila Temple.

With the aim of promoting safe and inclusive tourism, the Telangana government is establishing dedicated tourist police units and patrols at key destinations, while also implementing women-friendly measures to ensure the highest safety standards for all visitors.