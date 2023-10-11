Telangana Elections 2023: BJP Promises 10 percent Reservation for Tribal Community

Hyderabad: Union minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said, when his party comes to power in the state, would increase the reservation for tribals to 10 percent in education and employment.

After offering prayers at a Mulugu temple today, the BJP leader thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for devoting the first installment of Rs 900 crore for the Tribal University in Telangana. During his recent visit to the state, Modi had announced that a tribal university will be set up in Mulugu. He had also said the tribal university will be named after tribal deities Sammakka and Sarakka.

Kishan Reddy reiterated the commitment of the Modi government for the welfare of the tribals. He said that the Centre will provide funds for the construction of a tribal memorial museum with a budget of Rs 25 crores in Hyderabad and another Rs 6.5 crores will be released to set up a tribal research institute in the state.

Elaborating on various programmes being undertaken for the development of tribals, the BJP chief said, the Centre has released Rs 37 crore fund for the development of tribal areas spread across Bhupalpally, Asifabad and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts. He added to increase the literacy rate among these communities, the government will soon set up 17 new ‘Ekalavya schools’ with a budget of Rs 420 crores.

