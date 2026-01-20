Telangana District Court Jobs 2026 – Apply Online for 859 Vacancies

The High Court of the State of Telangana has officially announced the Telangana District Court Recruitment 2026, opening up a significant opportunity for candidates seeking government jobs in the judicial system. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 859 vacancies will be filled across various ministerial and subordinate service posts in district courts throughout the state. The recruitment is being conducted under Notification Number 08/2026.

Overview of Telangana District Court Recruitment 2026

This recruitment initiative has been carried out in accordance with the Telangana Judicial Ministerial and Subordinate Service Rules, 2018. The objective is to strengthen administrative and support staff across district courts while offering stable and respectable employment opportunities to eligible candidates.

The online application process is scheduled to begin on 24 January 2026, and candidates must submit their applications by 13 February 2026, before 11:59 PM. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered.

The selected candidates will receive salaries based on the post they are appointed to, with pay scales ranging from Rs 22,900 to Rs 69,150 per month.

Posts Covered Under the Recruitment

The recruitment drive covers a wide range of posts, including:

Office Subordinate

Junior Assistant

Process Server

Copyist

Field Assistant

Examiner

Typist

Record Assistant

Stenographer Grade III

Separate notifications have been issued for each post, clearly outlining job roles, eligibility criteria, selection procedures, and pay structure. Candidates are strongly advised to carefully go through the relevant notification before applying.

Vacancy Distribution

Out of the total 859 vacancies, the highest number of openings are for Office Subordinate posts, followed by Junior Assistant and Process Server roles. Other posts such as Copyist, Field Assistant, Examiner, Typist, Record Assistant, and Stenographer Grade III also have a substantial number of vacancies, ensuring opportunities for candidates with different educational backgrounds.

Application Process and Fee Details

Applications must be submitted online only. Candidates are required to complete registration, fill in personal and educational details, upload scanned copies of photographs, signatures, and necessary certificates, and pay the prescribed application fee through the online payment system. After successful submission, candidates should download and keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

The application fee is Rs 600 for candidates belonging to OC and BC categories. For candidates from SC, ST, EWS, Ex-Servicemen, and Persons with Disabilities categories, the fee has been fixed at Rs 400.

Eligibility Criteria and Age Limit

Educational qualifications vary depending on the post:

Stenographer Grade III: A graduate degree along with English shorthand speed of 120 words per minute, English typing speed of 45 words per minute, and computer knowledge.

Junior Assistant and Field Assistant: A graduate degree from a recognized university.

Examiner, Copyist, and Record Assistant: Intermediate or equivalent qualification.

Process Server: SSC or 10th class qualification.

The minimum age limit for all posts is 18 years. The maximum age limit is 46 years for most posts, while it is 45 years for the Process Server post. Age relaxation will be applicable for reserved categories as per Telangana government rules.

Selection Process

The selection process for Telangana District Court Recruitment 2026 involves multiple stages. Candidates must first submit an online application, followed by an OMR-based written examination. Depending on the post, a skill test may be conducted. This will be followed by document verification and Viva-Voce or interview, wherever applicable.

Final selection will be strictly based on merit and fulfillment of eligibility conditions.

Conclusion

The Telangana District Court Recruitment 2026 presents a valuable opportunity for aspirants aiming for secure government employment in the judicial sector. With a large number of vacancies across multiple posts and clear selection guidelines, eligible candidates should prepare thoroughly and ensure the timely submission of their applications within the specified dates.

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