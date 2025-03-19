Telangana Declares Holiday for Hazrat Ali’s Shahadat on March 22

The Telangana government has declared an optional holiday on March 22 to commemorate the Shahadat (martyrdom) of Hazrat Ali, observed on the 21st day of the holy month of Ramzan.

Change in Holiday Date

Initially, the Telangana government had scheduled the holiday for March 21 as per the official calendar. However, due to the sighting of the crescent moon, which marked the beginning of Ramzan on March 2, the date for Hazrat Ali’s Shahadat shifted to March 22.

Optional Holiday Status

Though the government has announced a holiday, it remains an optional one rather than a general holiday. Schools, colleges, and institutions, particularly minority-run establishments, may choose to remain closed in observance of the occasion.

Eid-ul-Fitr Holidays in Telangana

The Telangana government has also announced holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the most significant festivals for Muslims. According to the official calendar, holidays have been declared on March 31 and April 1. March 31 is designated for ‘Eid-ul-Fitr,’ while April 1 is for the ‘Following Day of Eid.’

Dates Subject to Moon Sighting

As Eid-ul-Fitr is observed based on the sighting of the crescent moon, the government may revise the holiday dates accordingly. If the moon is sighted on March 30, Eid will be celebrated on March 31; otherwise, it will be observed on April 1.

Jummat-ul-Vida Holiday Announced

Additionally, the government has declared a holiday for Jummat-ul-Vida, the last Friday of Ramzan, a day of special prayers and religious significance for the Muslim community.