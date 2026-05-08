Telangana CM: Don't Stop Traffic for My Convoy

A. Revanth Reddy has taken a major step toward reducing public inconvenience caused by VIP movement by directing officials not to stop traffic for his convoy in Hyderabad or anywhere else in the state.

The Telangana Chief Minister stated that he wants to be seen as a “Common Man” rather than a VIP, sending a strong message against the long-criticized convoy culture that often disrupts daily life for commuters.

Incident During Airport Journey Triggered Decision

The decision reportedly came after Revanth Reddy witnessed severe traffic congestion while traveling to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on May 6, 2026, for an official visit to New Delhi.

According to sources, long stretches of traffic were halted to clear the route for the Chief Minister’s convoy, leaving office-goers, patients, workers, and ordinary commuters stranded on busy roads under intense summer heat.

Disturbed by the situation, the Chief Minister reportedly questioned officials about the need to inconvenience thousands of people for a single convoy movement. He emphasized that public convenience should remain the top priority in a democratic system.

Convoy Moves Through Regular Traffic

A day later, on May 7, after returning from Delhi, Revanth Reddy implemented the new approach in practice. Instead of following the traditional VIP movement system, his convoy traveled from Shamshabad Airport to his residence in Jubilee Hills without shutting down roads.

Traffic police were instructed to avoid complete traffic stoppages and allow vehicles to continue moving alongside the convoy. Even vehicles coming from the opposite direction were not halted, marking a major shift from long-followed security protocols.

Officials reportedly allowed the convoy to move through a single traffic lane while ensuring normal traffic flow on other lanes across the city.

Fresh Guidelines Issued to Police Department

Following the Chief Minister’s observations, C. V. Anand issued strict instructions to police officials regarding future VIP movement management.

The new directives reportedly include:

Avoiding unnecessary traffic blocks during VIP travel

Ensuring traffic from opposite directions is not stopped without reason

Identifying alternate travel routes during rush hours

Creating a dedicated traffic management bureau under a senior police officer

Taking action against officials responsible for excessive or avoidable traffic restrictions

The move is being seen as an effort to modernize urban traffic management while balancing security needs with public convenience.

Public Response and Monsoon Planning

Residents across Hyderabad have largely welcomed the Chief Minister’s decision, with many praising the administration for addressing a long-standing issue related to VIP convoys and road closures.

The government has also reportedly instructed officials to incorporate the same “citizen-first” strategy into monsoon preparedness plans. Authorities are expected to ensure that VIP movement during heavy rains or waterlogging situations does not worsen traffic conditions in the city.

Political observers believe the move could set a new example for public administration and traffic management practices in other Indian states as well.

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