Telangana Cabinet Expansion: Patnam Mahender Reddy To Sworn In As Minister ?

There is a sense of tension among certain BRS party leaders as the upcoming assembly elections approach, now just two months away. BRS President KCR has recently unveiled the list of 115 candidates, a move that has left some leaders disappointed due to their exclusion from the list.

As anticipation builds, the Telangana cabinet expansion is scheduled for today. KCR appears to be addressing the concerns of prominent figures who were left out of the candidate list. Notably, the position left vacant by former Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajendar is set to be filled as part of this expansion. KCR decided to appoint Patnam Mahender Reddy to fill the vacant position in place of Etala.

In this regard, MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy's inclusion in the cabinet has been confirmed. His swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place today at 11:30 AM. Mahender Reddy, who previously served as the Transport Minister in 2014, subsequently seized the opportunity to contest as an MLA in the 2018 Assembly elections and lost to Congress candidate Pilot Rohit Reddy, who later joined the ruling party.

Amidst the political landscape, speculations had arisen about Mahender Reddy potentially shifting allegiance to another party due to his failure to secure a ticket. However, despite the uncertainty surrounding his candidacy, the BRS government is now poised to appoint him as a Minister.