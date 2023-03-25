Telangana BJP Holds Maha Dharna Against TSPSC Paper Leak Issue in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With scores of unemployed persons, the Telangana BJP is holding a ‘Maha Dharna’ at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park on Saturday. The party is staging the protest against Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak issue.

The BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has claimed that the TSPSC paper leak issue is not a handiwork of just two people as it is being portrayed by the state minister. He said the issue came to light only after disputes over the payment of money for the leaked question paper.

Pressing a demand for an investigation with a sitting judge heading the probe, the BJP leader said their party is taking the paper leak issue seriously and will not rest until their demand is met.

Meanwhile, the BJP spokesperson NV Subhash said the TSPSC paper leakage has put the future of 30 lakh job aspirants in jeopardy. He said the KCR government deliberately delayed job notifications.

“The BJP is always with the people and we always raise our voice for the people. We have been constantly raising voices for 8 years that there are so many shortfalls and gaps in the job notifications,” NV Subhash told ANI.

It must be noted here that the Telangana High Court on Friday gave conditional permission to the BJP to conduct ‘Maha Dharna’. The court said no more than 500 people will be allowed in the sit-in protest. Earlier, the Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has asked the top officials of the state to submit a status report on the alleged TSPSC paper leak case.

