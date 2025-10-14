Telangana BC Reservations Case: Congress Govt Moves Supreme Court Against HC Order

Days after the Telangana High Court stayed GO 9, which increased reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) to 42% in local body elections, the State government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the order.

The Congress government filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the apex court, requesting that the case be listed on October 16 or 17, as the court will go on vacation from Saturday (October 18). It argued that an urgent hearing was necessary since the notification for the local body elections has already been issued and the nomination process is underway.

In its petition, the government stated that a comprehensive caste survey conducted in 2024–25 revealed that 56.33% of the State’s population belongs to BC communities. Despite this, the reservation has been capped at 42%, the plea noted.

The Revanth Reddy-led government further contended that the Supreme Court’s rulings in Indira Sawhney vs. Union of India and Janhit Abhiyan vs. Union of India should serve as guiding principles, not rigid limits. It maintained that reservations could exceed 50% in exceptional circumstances.

Citing the Supreme Court’s recent judgment in the State of Tamil Nadu vs. Governor of Tamil Nadu case, the Telangana government argued that if the Governor or the President fails to approve a bill passed by the legislature within three months, it would be deemed approved.

Earlier, on October 9, the Telangana High Court had stayed GO 9, suspending its implementation until further orders. The court directed the State government to file a counter-affidavit within four weeks, while giving petitioners two additional weeks to submit their objections. The next hearing is expected after six weeks.