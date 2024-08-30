Swiggy Genie Delivery Man Steals Laptop, Demands Rs 15,000 in Hyderabad!

A woman from Hyderabad shared a shocking incident showcasing the online scam that happened with Swiggy Genie. She claims that the Swiggy Genie delivery guy stole her husband's laptop instead of delivering it. Civil engineer Nishitha Gudipudi wrote on LinkedIn that her husband had scheduled a Swiggy Genie to pick up and drop off his luggage at two different offices in Madhapur. The delivery man allegedly opened the backpack halfway through after she was picked up.

After seeing the laptop midway, the delivery guy switched off the phone without returning the calls. Describing the news, she said, "I have read online multiple such cases of stealing by Swiggy after our incident, and it just created a concern of safety issues!".

She shared the WhatsApp chat with the delivery guy on her Linkedin, asking for ransom. After contacting Swiggy customer service again, she was informed that they were unable to "identify the person" who was on the reservation. They then replied with two pictures and inquired as to which one of these individuals (attached the pic). It appeared that they allowed Person X to register using his PAN or Aadhar, and the system allowed any Tom to log in using facial recognition and harass any of his friends or family members, she continued.

She continued describing the incident, saying that they connected through WhatsApp and that he informed her that his friend used the login. She once again got a message demanding Rs 15,000 in return.