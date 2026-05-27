Stray Dog Seen Inside Hyderabad Airport Lounge, Video Goes Viral

A video showing a stray dog wandering inside a passenger lounge at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has gone viral on social media, drawing criticism and raising questions about safety standards and cleanliness at one of India’s busiest airports.

The footage, reportedly captured by travelers waiting inside the terminal, shows the dog moving freely through the lounge area while passengers looked on in surprise. The clip quickly spread online, with many social media users expressing concern over how a stray animal was able to access a highly secured airport zone.

Several users questioned the effectiveness of security and sanitation systems at the airport, arguing that such incidents could affect passenger confidence and public hygiene standards.

Following the online backlash, airport authorities issued a clarification, describing the episode as a rare and isolated occurrence. Officials stated that multiple preventive measures are already being carried out to control stray animal movement across the airport campus.

According to the airport management, authorities are coordinating closely with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation for stray dog control operations. Officials revealed that GHMC teams have been conducting regular monitoring and removal drives within airport premises, and action has already been taken regarding 21 stray dogs since January 2026.

Airport authorities also highlighted stricter waste disposal practices for vendors and service operators functioning inside the airport. Staff members and agencies have reportedly been instructed to use covered garbage bins and maintain proper disposal systems to avoid attracting stray animals into operational areas.

In addition, airport personnel have been advised to remain alert and immediately report or address any unusual animal movement within passenger zones and surrounding facilities.

The incident has once again reignited discussions around urban stray dog management and the need for stronger infrastructure monitoring at public transport hubs and sensitive locations across Indian cities.