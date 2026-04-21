SRH vs DC Today in Hyderabad: Traffic Restrictions in Place

The much-awaited Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals clash is set to take place today at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, with the home team aiming to secure their third win at the venue this season.

In view of the Indian Premier League 2026 fixture, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued a detailed traffic advisory, warning commuters of significant congestion in and around Uppal throughout the day.

Authorities expect traffic to build up from around 12 noon until late night, especially on key stretches such as the Nagole–Habsiguda route via Uppal Junction and the Boduppal–Amberpet corridor through Ramanthapur. Motorists have been advised to avoid these busy roads during peak hours to prevent delays.

To manage the situation, restrictions have been placed on heavy vehicles within the Uppal traffic zone. Lorries, trucks, water tankers, and private buses will not be allowed to move freely in the area during match hours. These vehicles will instead be diverted at entry points like Nagole, Habsiguda, and Ghatkesar to ease pressure near the stadium.

Commuters traveling from LB Nagar are being redirected at Nagole Metro Station towards Boduppal and Chengicherla. Similarly, traffic from Tarnaka and Ramanthapur is being guided through Nacharam and NFC Rotary towards Cherlapally and Ghatkesar. Those using the Hyderabad–Warangal highway are encouraged to take the Outer Ring Road via Ghatkesar or Abdullapurmet to bypass congestion.

Officials have also urged residents and cricket fans to make use of public transportation options such as TSRTC buses and the Hyderabad Metro Rail to reduce the number of private vehicles on the road.

With large crowds expected to gather for the high-profile match, commuters are advised to plan their travel in advance and follow traffic updates to avoid inconvenience.

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