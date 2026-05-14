Speeding Scorpio Hits Women Near Bus Stand in Rajanna Sircilla

A tragic road accident in Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla district has shocked locals after CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media. The disturbing visuals show a speeding Scorpio SUV crashing into women waiting near a bus stand, leaving one woman dead and several others seriously injured.

According to reports, the accident took place near the Gambhiraopet bus stand, where passengers from Gaja Singavaram village were waiting for a bus by the roadside. Witnesses said the victims had initially tried to board a bus that did not stop and were walking back when the speeding vehicle lost control and rammed into them.

Scorpio Loses Control While Overtaking Bus

Preliminary information suggests that the Scorpio driver attempted to overtake a bus at high speed. During the maneuver, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer toward the roadside and hit the passengers standing nearby.

In the accident, a woman identified as Lakshmi, aged around 35, suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. Another woman named Rajitha and her young son were also seriously injured. Locals immediately rushed to help the victims and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

CCTV Footage Goes Viral

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed near the area. The viral video clearly shows the SUV approaching at high speed before crashing into the women standing near the bus stop.

The footage has sparked outrage online, with many social media users expressing concern over reckless driving and increasing road accidents caused by overspeeding.

Villagers Demand Speed Control Measures

The incident has created tension and anger among residents of the area. Villagers alleged that vehicles frequently travel at dangerous speeds on the route, leading to repeated accidents.

Locals are now demanding immediate safety measures, including speed breakers and stricter traffic monitoring to prevent similar tragedies in the future. They urged authorities to take action against rash driving and improve road safety in the region.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the accident. Officials are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to determine the exact sequence of events.

Fatal Accident in Rajanna Siricilla #Telangana A Scorpio vehicle rammed into passengers waiting at Gaja Singavaram stage in Gambiraopetta mandal. An electric vehicle, overtaking the Scorpio (Kamareddy to Siricilla route) from the left, suddenly turned

1/2 pic.twitter.com/8iPeBG26j4 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 13, 2026

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