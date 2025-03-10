SLBC tunnel tragedy: Officials identify one body, govt announces ₹25 lakh ex-gratia

The body of one of the eight workers stranded in the SLBC (Srisailam Left Bank Canal) tunnel was recovered and identified on Sunday. Based on his height, wristband, and other distinguishing marks, the deceased has been identified as Gurpreet Singh, 40, a native of Tarn Taran in Punjab. Gurpreet was employed as a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) operator. He is survived by his wife and two children. Gurpreet Singh’s family shifted the body to his hometown in Punjab.

Expressing grief over the death of Gurpreet Singh, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced an ex-gratia of ₹25 lakh for the family of the deceased.

Officials located the body using Doppler signals and the assistance of cadaver dogs on Saturday night. Recovery operations began after spotting a hand with a wristband under the debris. It took 12 hours for the officials to retrieve the body carefully. Authorities believe that three more bodies are in the same area, and two of them are expected to be located and identified on Monday.

On February 22, eight workers, including engineers, were stranded in the SLBC tunnel after part of the roof caved in at Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district. The operation to trace the workers entered its 17th day.

Personnel from the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), SDRF (State Disaster Response Force), Army, Navy, and the Fire Department have been deployed to recover the bodies. Additionally, cadaver dogs from Kerala are assisting the teams in their efforts.