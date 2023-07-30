Sexual Harassment Case Filed Against Ex-TDP Minister Narayana in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) minister and chairman of the Narayana Group of educational institutions P Narayana has been accused of sexual misconduct by Priya who is the wife of his brother. She went to the Rayadurg police station on Sunday and filed a complaint against the former minister. In her complaint, she has accused Narayana of sexually harassing her.

Priya has been posting her videos on social media for the past few days targeting Narayana’s personality. In one of her videos, Priya accused Narayana of issuing a threat to her. She said the threats have increased after she started uploading her videos on social media and she cannot bear the harassment anymore and therefore seeking help from police.

I have tolerated his harassment for 29 years and now enough is enough. I have lived through hell these years. Even now he is forcing me to keep my mouth shut against the atrocities, Priya added.

