This Sep 17, BRS, BJP and Congress to Woo Voters Ahead of Telangana Assembly Polls

Hyderabad: This year September 17 will surely hit the national headlines as both the BJP and Congress have planned major events for the day. Union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will visit the Telugu state to celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day and address a massive gathering in the state capital.

While Congress has convened the first meeting of the newly constituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) with an eye on Telangana Assembly polls, which are due later this year. The ruling BRS has also planned rallies on the day. Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) on September 16. He has appealed to the people to hold rallies on September 17 to celebrate the launch of PRLIS on a grand scale.

Congress had planned to hold a massive public meeting on Secunderabad Parade Ground, however, the party was denied permission. Later, the party sought permission to hold a meeting at the LB stadium, but again the authorities denied the permission. The Telangana Congress has said they will hold a meeting even if they have to find a place beyond the Outer Ring Road.

The first meeting of the newly constituted CWC will be held on 16 September in Hyderabad and there will be an extended meeting of the CWC on September 17, which will be attended by all the CWC Members, PCC Presidents and the CLP Leaders.

Congress President Kharge, Chairperson-CPP Sonia Gandhi, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders of the party shall attend this massive Public Rally in the evening.

Union minister for Tourism and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said the Liberation Day programmed by the Union government will be held at Parade Ground. Earlier reports suggested that the BJP was planning to hold the event in Warangal.

September 17 has been an important date in the history of Hyderabad, because on this day erstwhile Hyderabad State under the Nizam merged with the Indian Union in 1948. However, what is interesting is that the day is viewed differently by different political parties. BJP celebrates September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day while BRS government declared it as National Integration Day.

