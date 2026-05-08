Telangana: 2,245 Schools Have Zero Students, Says NITI Aayog Report

A recent NITI Aayog report has raised concerns about the education system in Telangana. The report revealed that 2,245 schools in the state currently have zero student enrolment, which means no students are studying in these schools.

Despite having no students, many of these schools still have teachers and continue to receive government support. The report also said that more than 1,000 teachers are working in schools where there are no students.

Another major issue highlighted in the report is the large number of single-teacher schools in Telangana. Around 5,001 schools are being managed by only one teacher, while thousands of students study in such schools. Experts say this affects the quality of teaching because one teacher has to handle all classes and subjects.

At the same time, the report also mentioned some positive points. Telangana has good student transition rates, which means most students continue their education from primary classes to higher classes without dropping out.

However, concerns still remain about learning quality and school infrastructure. Many schools still do not have smart classrooms and proper digital facilities.

Experts believe the fall in enrolment in government schools could be due to parents preferring private schools, lack of facilities in some government schools, and migration from rural areas.

The report has now started discussions about improving government schools, increasing student enrolment, and providing better education facilities across Telangana.