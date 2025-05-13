Saraswati Pushkaralu 2025 at Kaleshwaram from May 15 - 26: Check Full Details Here

The sacred Saraswati Pushkaralu will be held at Kaleshwaram in Telangana from May 15 to May 26, 2025, marking a spiritually significant event that happens once every 12 years. This year, the Pushkaralu is being held for the Saraswati River, coinciding with Jupiter's entry into the Gemini zodiac sign.

Triveni Sangamam

The Triveni Sangamam in Kaleshwaram, where the Godavari, Pranahita, and the underground Saraswati Rivers meet, is considered highly sacred. Though the Saraswati River isn’t visible on the surface, it is known as an “Antarvahini” or hidden river. Taking a dip here is believed to cleanse sins and grant wisdom.

Kaleshwaram is also significant because it houses the Muktishwara Linga, where water offered mysteriously flows underground. This divine flow is said to join the Sangamam, giving the river another name — Gupta Kamini.

Religious Ceremonies and Rituals

During the 12-day Pushkaralu, lakhs of devotees are expected to visit and perform holy dips, ancestral rituals, special prayers, Gyan Homas, and Vedic chanting. On May 15 and 16, Sri Sri Sri Madhavananda Saraswati Swami from Rangampet, Medak will lead the opening rituals.

Special Attractions and Arrangements

Kaleshwaram is the only place in India with two Shivalingas—Kaleswara and Mukteeswara Swamy—on one platform. Devotees will also witness a 10-foot Saraswati idol and palm-leaf scriptures, which will be key attractions. Joy rides are also being arranged to enhance the spiritual experience.

The government is setting up permanent toilets, tents, cold pavilions, and other basic facilities to accommodate over 1 to 1.5 lakh devotees daily from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka.

Special App Launched

A mobile app called ‘Saraswati Pushkaralu–2025’ has been launched to guide devotees. The app provides details about routes to Kaleshwaram, ghats, rituals, accommodation, and available services.

Special Buses and Trains for Devotees

To ease travel for devotees attending the Saraswati Pushkaralu, the Telangana State RTC (TGSRTC) is operating special buses to Kaleshwaram from Hyderabad and Vijayawada between May 14 and May 26. Super Luxury buses will run from Hyderabad, while Deluxe buses will operate from Vijayawada. In addition to this, the South Central Railway will run special trains from May 15 to 26 on the Vijayawada–Mancherial and Hyderabad–Mancherial routes. These transport arrangements are being made to ensure a smooth and convenient journey for pilgrims visiting Kaleshwaram during the holy Saraswati Pushkaralu.