Sakshi journalists Pathangi Rambabu and DV Naga Kishore won honours at Hybiz TV Media Award for excellence in journalism. Sakshi daily’s senior journalist Pathangi Rambabu received the prestigious Hybiz TV Media Award in the category of Best Journalist in “Agriculture journalism in print media”. Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali gave away the Hybiz TV Media Awards 2023 to journalists and media professionals during a gala ceremony at Hitex in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Senior journalist Pathangi Rambabu was also honoured with 2017 National Innovation Foundation (NIF) at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. He received national recognition for shedding light on the technical work and inventions of villagers and farmers.

Pathangi Rambabu is currently incharge of Saagubadi in Sakshi daily. In a career spanning over 35 years, Rambabu has worked for various Telugu newspapers like Vishal Andhra and Andhrabhoomi. During his 15 year stint at Sakshi, he is seen as a prime mover of natural farming and organic farming in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Through the ‘Saagubadi’ page, which is published in Sakshi daily every Tuesday, Rambabu has extensively written about the benefits of natural farming. He’s also contributing to a column on Global Urban Agriculture trends in ‘Sakshi Funday’ magazine.

Rambabu is making efforts to bring the works of Padma shri awardee and popular agriculturist Subhash Palekar, independent scientist and food expert Padma Shri Dr Khader Vali, who is credited for doing a pioneering work in reviving the five types of disappearing millets and organic farmer Chintala Venkat Reddy, who is known for his soil and nutrient management techniques in farming to the Telugu people.

Recognition for Sakshi TV anchor

DV Naga Kishore, senior news anchor of Sakshi TV, received the award in the Best News Presenter category at the Hybiz TV Media Awards 2023. Kishore has 23 years of experience in TV journalism and news anchoring. He hosts Sakshi TV debates on political and social issues. He has extensively reported from many states including Karnataka, Rajasthan and Delhi. Recently, he covered the political happenings and presented ground reports from the poll-bound Karnataka. Before stepping into the world of electronic media, Kishore worked as a radio presenter. He has an MBA and a PG degree in journalism.