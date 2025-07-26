Rotary Club Organizes Hepatitis-B Vaccination Drive for Public Healthcare Workers at Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad, July 26 – The Rotary Club of Lake District Moinabad conducted a special Hepatitis-B Vaccination Drive on Friday at Gandhi Hospital, Musheerabad, exclusively for public healthcare workers. The initiative was aimed at safeguarding frontline medical professionals from the risk of Hepatitis B infection.

The event was graced by Dr. Venkat, District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO), and Dr. B. Seshadri, Resident Medical Officer (RMO), who attended as chief guests. Both dignitaries lauded the Rotary Club’s effort and underscored the critical importance of preventive healthcare for those working in the medical field.

Renova Hospitals supported the initiative by providing the vaccines, showcasing the power of public-private partnerships in promoting community health.

The drive was conducted in line with the Rotary Club of Lake District Moinabad’s ongoing commitment to its motto, “Service Above Self.”