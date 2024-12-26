Rotary Club of Lake District Moinabad Spreads Christmas Cheer with Children of Hyderabad Children’s Aid Society

Hyderabad, December 25, 2024: The Rotary Club of Lake District Moinabad celebrated the spirit of Christmas by spreading joy and compassion among the children of the Hyderabad Children’s Aid Society, a charitable organization founded in 1950. Held at the Society's homes, the event was filled with heartfelt gestures and joyous celebrations that lit up the children's faces with smiles.

As part of the celebrations, the Rotary Club donated a cheque of ₹1 lakh to support the medical needs of children across the Society’s homes. This includes the Radha Kishan Home for Girls (ages 7-12), Radha Kishan Balika Bhavan (ages 15-18), and the Vej Bai Bal Nivas for Boys at Shivarampally. The Society is dedicated to providing orphaned, destitute, and underprivileged children with a nurturing childhood and value-based education, with the help of a devoted team of doctors, teachers, social workers, and volunteers.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from all members of the Rotary Club, whose dedication added to the festive atmosphere. From organizing a grand breakfast and festive treats to engaging with the children throughout the celebrations, the members ensured the day was memorable. The festivities included a beautifully crafted Christmas crib, carol singing, and an exhibition of the children's handmade crafts, showcasing their creativity and talent.

Mr. Chiranjeev Saluja, President of the Rotary Club of Lake District Moinabad, expressed his thoughts, saying, “Giving is a truly fulfilling experience. This celebration is not just about gifts, but about spreading love, warmth, and happiness to these children who inspire us with their resilience and creativity.”

A highlight of the event was the arrival of Santa Claus, who brought gifts and festive cheer to the children, further elevating the joyous occasion. The Rotary Club members' wholehearted participation ensured the celebration was vibrant and unforgettable, creating an atmosphere of warmth and happiness.

The Hyderabad Children’s Aid Society, with its long history of empowering underprivileged children, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Rotary Club for their generous contribution and active involvement. This collaboration between the two organizations reflects the true spirit of community service and the meaning of Christmas.

About Rotary Club of Lake District Moinabad:

The Rotary Club of Lake District Moinabad is dedicated to making a lasting impact through community service and social upliftment. Through initiatives like this, the club continues to bring hope and happiness to the lives of many.