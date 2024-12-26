Revanth Reddy - Tollywood Meeting: Rajamouli, Prabhas, Mahesh, Allu Arjun, NTR, Balakrishna, Chiranjeevi - Stars Who Skipped!

The meeting between Telangana Chief Minister K Revanth Reddy and Tollywood stakeholders saw a significant gathering of industry leaders and key figures, but some of the biggest stars of Telugu cinema were noticeably absent. The meeting, which aimed to address the concerns and future of the film industry, saw a number of prominent producers, directors, and actors in attendance, yet a few high-profile celebrities chose not to attend.

Among the notable absentees were:

SS Rajamouli: Star filmmaker SS Rajamouli gave meeting with CM Revanth Reddy a miss.

Chiranjeevi: Despite being one of the biggest icons of the Telugu film industry, Chiranjeevi did not make it to the meeting.

Balakrishna: Another stalwart of Tollywood, known for his strong fan following, was absent.

Prabhas: The 'Baahubali' star, whose influence in both Telugu and national cinema is immense, was not present at the event.

Mahesh Babu: The superstar, known for his box office hits and mass appeal, also did not make an appearance.

Allu Arjun: Despite his massive popularity and Pan India success, particularly after the success of 'Pushpa,' the stylish star did not attend the meeting.

NTR Jr.: The RRR actor, famous for his powerhouse performances, was also missing from the gathering.

Ram Charan: Ram Charan, who is busy with the promotions of Game Changer, couldn't make it to the meeting with CM Revanth Reddy.

Vijay Deverakonda: Vijay Deverakonda, the star whose roots are from the Telangana, has failed to attend the meeting.

While the reasons for their absence remain unclear, the meeting, which was aimed at fostering better relationships between the film industry and the government, saw active participation from several industry figures. Despite the absence of these big names, the discussions were seen as crucial for the future of Tollywood.