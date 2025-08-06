Retail Meat Shops, Slaughterhouses Closed on August 15 for Independence Day, 2025

In a major decision, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has declared the closure of all the cattle slaughterhouses and retail beef shops in its limits on August 15 and 16. The move has been made as a gesture of respect to the impending Independence Day and Sri Krishna Janmastami festivities, which are of immense cultural and historical importance to the people of Hyderabad.

The closure order is based on Section 533(b) of the GHMC Act, 1955. It clearly states that all cattle slaughterhouses and retail meat shops within the GHMC limits must remain closed on August 15 to honor Independence Day.

The move by the GHMC to shut down these centers is a reflection of the city's dedication to honoring the feelings and customs of its multi-cultural population. In making this move, the corporation wants to ensure that the celebrations are conducted peacefully and harmoniously, and that the residents of the city can watch these festivities without interruption.

As per the official order given by GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan, the shutdown of cattle slaughterhouses and beef shops is to ensure law and order during these special events. The Commissioner requested Police Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda to offer required assistance to the municipal staff in implementing the order.

The GHMC has proceeded in terms of Section 533 (b) of the GHMC Act-155, which gives the municipal corporation the authority to take steps to ensure public order and safety. The decision has been made official by issuing a notice in this regard, and the GHMC Commissioner has stressed how cooperation from all departments will be necessary to ensure that this decision is implemented.

