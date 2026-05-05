Prabhas’ Fauji Film Unit Accident: One Dead, Five Injured Near Hyderabad

A tragic incident has struck the team of the upcoming film Fauji, starring Prabhas and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The accident occurred near Abdullapurmet when a production vehicle carrying crew members met with a serious crash while heading to the shooting location.

According to initial reports, one member associated with the production union lost their life in the accident. In addition, five others sustained severe injuries and were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

The unfortunate incident has cast a shadow over the film’s production, leaving the team in shock. Authorities are yet to release detailed information regarding the cause of the accident, and further updates are awaited.

The film unit and industry members have expressed concern over the safety of crew members during travel, especially in large-scale productions where multiple teams move between locations.

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