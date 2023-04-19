Hyderabad: K Himanshu Rao, the grandson of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao,completed class 12 from Oakridge International School, Gachibowli here on Tuesday. KCR attended Himanshu’s class 12 graduation ceremony and gave him his blessings.

The chief minister congratulated his grandson and encouraged him to scale new heights in his life and serve the people. The graduation ceremony was attended by the KCR family including his wife Shobha, KTR, his wife Shailima and Himanshu’s sibling Alekhya.

