October 31: Diwali Holiday for schools, colleges and offices in Hyderabad

Diwali is coming soon, and Hyderabad students are all geared up to celebrate. After the 13-day Dussehra break in schools, the city schools will remain closed on October 31, 2024, for the festival of Diwali. The Telangana government has declared a public holiday on the day of the festival.

This long break would give the students of Hyderabad the golden opportunity to rejuvenate and revitalize themselves. In October 2024, the schools of this city would enjoy a total of 16 holidays in this month which include the Sundays on October 20 and October 27 for spending time with their family and friends in the celebration of these festivities.

Also read: Diwali 2024 holidays for schools, colleges list!

Not only schools but the offices of the government and the private sectors across the state will be closed during Diwali, thus allowing each one to enjoy this festive atmosphere. This sure must be well-deserved as well as much needed, people can use this time to be with their dear ones witness the fireworks, and, above all, relish their traditional sweets.

Also read: When is Karthika Masam? What is the significance of this month?

In case students and parents are confused or in doubt about the holiday schedule, they can contact the school administration. This long break will certainly help Hyderabad's students regain their freshness and vigour to be back in school with full energy.

Also read: October 29: Holiday for schools for Dhanteras or not?