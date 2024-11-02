November 6: Half Day Holiday for Schools in Telangana due to Caste Census!

The Telangana government had launched a comprehensive caste census across the state despite opposition from various groups. The exercise, scheduled to be completed by November 30, aims to collect data on castes and communities.

The state government has used 36,559 secondary grade teachers, 3,414 primary school headmasters, and 8,000 other personnel to carry out the survey. The primary schools will conduct single-shift operations from 9 am to 1 pm from November 6. After that, teachers will go door to door to carry out their survey.

The BC Commission will oversee the process. It has prepared a 50-question questionnaire to gather data. The chairman, Niranjan, clarified that the census was not going to be a traditional census but more of a public opinion survey.

But opposition parties like the Bharat Rashtra Samithi have questioned the legitimacy of the commission and accused the government of trying to cover up the real motives behind conducting the survey. Other apprehensions have been raised by caste organizations, which have threatened action if the census is carried out wrongly.

