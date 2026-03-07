No Parking Fees at Single-Screen Theatres: Telangana High Court Cancels GO 121

In a move that brings relief to cinema lovers, the Telangana High Court has suspended Government Order (GO) 121 issued in 2021, which had previously allowed single-screen theatres in the state to collect parking fees from visitors. With this decision, moviegoers visiting such theatres will no longer have to pay additional charges for parking if they possess a valid movie ticket.

The court’s decision means that single-screen theatres will now follow the same rules that apply to multiplexes and other commercial establishments. Under the existing regulations in Telangana, businesses such as malls and multiplex cinemas must provide free parking to customers who can show a valid purchase bill or movie ticket.

Until now, single-screen theatres had been exempt from this rule due to the special provision introduced through GO 121 in 2021. This exemption allowed them to charge parking fees separately from the ticket price. However, the High Court’s latest order has effectively removed that privilege.

The issue came under legal scrutiny after a writ petition was filed by Prem Ramavath. The petition was submitted following an incident at Konark Theatre in Dilsukhnagar, where a moviegoer was asked to pay ₹20 for parking despite having a valid cinema ticket. The petitioner argued that charging such fees was unfair and went against the rules that require commercial establishments to offer complimentary parking to paying customers.

The petition also pointed out that multiplex theatres in Hyderabad already provide free parking for visitors who present a movie ticket or purchase receipt. In contrast, many single-screen theatres in the city had continued to impose separate parking charges.

After reviewing the matter, the High Court decided to suspend the government order that permitted these charges. As a result, single-screen theatres across the state must now comply with the same parking policy followed by multiplex cinemas and shopping complexes.

The ruling is expected to benefit thousands of moviegoers who frequently visit traditional single-screen theatres, ensuring they are not required to pay extra for parking when they have already purchased a ticket.

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