NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2025 Sets Record with 28,300 Runners, Raises ₹1.4 Crore for Charity

The 14th edition of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2025 registered a record 28,300 participants, making it one of India’s biggest community sporting events and officially kicking off the country’s marathon season.

Held on Sunday, August 24, the event featured Full Marathon, Half Marathon, and 10K runs, all culminating at Gachibowli. The flag-offs were led by senior police officials — Avinash Mohanty, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, and D Joel Davis, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad City.

Highlights of the Marathon

Corporate Participation: Dr. Reddy’s topped with 701 registrations, Aptar was recognised for the highest women’s participation (46%), while Arcesium contributed ₹30 lakh as the Top Corporate Charity Donor.

Elite Athletes: 56 international runners from Kenya, Ethiopia, and India took part. The event is India’s second-largest marathon with a World Athletics Basic Label certification.

Prize Purse: ₹48.55 lakh was distributed across categories. Elite Marathon winners received $6,000, $3,000, and $2,000 (international) and ₹3 lakh, ₹2.5 lakh, and ₹2 lakh (Indian). A ₹1.5 lakh bonus was awarded for breaking the course record in the Men’s Elite category. Half Marathon winners earned ₹50,000, ₹40,000, and ₹30,000, while 10K winners took home ₹25,000, ₹20,000, and ₹15,000.

Charity Impact: The marathon raised ₹1.4 crore for 29 NGOs and charity partners, with a goal of reaching ₹3 crore by September 15, 2025.

With a new course record, massive turnout, and significant fundraising, the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon has further cemented its place as a purpose-driven sporting event and a flagship celebration of fitness and community spirit in India.