NEET UG 2025: Telangana Mother-Daughter Duo Appears for Exam Together

A mother-daughter duo from Telangana made headlines on Sunday (May 4) as they appeared for the NEET-UG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) together.

Bhukya Saritha, a 38-year-old RMP (Registered Medical Practitioner) from Tungaturthi Mandal in Suryapet district, had enrolled in a B.Sc Nursing course in 2007 but was unable to complete it after getting married. Although she attempted to resume her studies, life took over. She became a mother of two girls, and caring for her family took precedence over her professional aspirations.

Saritha and her husband, Bhukya Kishan—who is also an RMP—encouraged their daughter, Kaveri, to pursue a career in medicine.

Watching Kaveri prepare for NEET—one of the most challenging and competitive exams in the country—Saritha was inspired to give her professional dreams a second chance.

While aspirants must be at least 17 years old to be eligible for NEET, there is no upper age limit, and candidates can appear for the exam as many times as they wish.

Qualifying NEET-UG opens the door to several medical courses, including MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery), BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery), BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery), BHMS (Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery), BUMS (Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery), and BSMS (Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery), among others.

Saritha wrote the exam at Suryapet Government Junior College, while her daughter, Kaveri, appeared for the test at the Government High School in Khammam.

This year, over 22.5 lakh candidates appeared for NEET-UG across the country.