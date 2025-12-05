49 IndiGo Flights From Hyderabad Canceled - Day 2 Airlines Crisis

Flight operations at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) were severely disrupted on Friday as IndiGo cancelled close to 100 flights, causing widespread inconvenience to passengers. According to airport sources, as many as 49 outbound flights from Hyderabad were expected to be cancelled, while 43 incoming flights also faced cancellations throughout the day.

This marks the second consecutive day of major disruptions at the airport. On Thursday, IndiGo had cancelled 37 outbound flights, triggering chaos and confusion among passengers who were left waiting for hours with little clarity on alternate arrangements.

Many travellers at RGIA expressed frustration over the airline’s lack of timely communication and assistance. Long queues formed at IndiGo’s help desks, with several passengers complaining about not being informed in advance about flight cancellations or rebookings.

The reason behind the large-scale cancellations has not been officially disclosed, but sources indicate it could be related to crew unavailability and operational challenges. Similar disruptions were also reported at other major airports across the country, suggesting a network-wide issue.

Authorities at RGIA have deployed additional staff to manage the situation and assist stranded passengers. Meanwhile, aviation experts have urged IndiGo to ensure better crisis management and transparent communication with flyers to prevent such incidents from recurring.

With cancellations continuing into Friday, passengers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport to avoid further inconvenience.