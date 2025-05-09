Miss World 2025 in Hyderabad Faces Uncertainty Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Hyderabad: In the midst of growing tensions between India and Pakistan, the much-awaited Miss World 2025 pageant in Hyderabad hangs in the balance, with increased security issues casting a shadow over the proceedings. The Telangana government and organizers are coming under increasing pressure to provide international participants with safe conditions and a smooth schedule.

As per sources, the state has intensified security for every contestant, but the focus at present is on protecting strategic establishments in Hyderabad. "Round-the-clock security for a three-week-long pageant is a serious logistical challenge given the present situation. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is in constant touch with the Centre and will act based on their advisories," an official said.

The Miss World Organization is said to be reviewing the situation. In coordination with international stakeholders, it is in frequent dialogue with Telangana authorities to assess the risks of proceeding with the entire-scale event.

A total of 116 candidates from all over the world had been originally expected to take part. On Thursday evening, 109 had turned up in Hyderabad, official sources reported.

Sponsors, international media groups, and major dignitaries are also anticipated to come shortly, although flight schedule disruptions and route changes may affect turnout and coverage.

The schedule of activities for the event includes an inauguration on March 10, after which tours of Telangana's heritage and cultural iconic sites will be conducted from March 12. The list includes Buddhavanam in Nagarjuna Sagar, Charminar, Laad Bazaar, Thousand Pillar Temple, Ramappa Temple, Yadagirigutta, Pochampally, and Mahabubnagar.

"Maintaining contestant security at these high-profile venues in the given situation is a big challenge for the police," said a senior official.

As the world looks at Hyderabad, the next few days will be decisive in establishing whether the Miss World pageant goes ahead as scheduled or gets drastically altered.