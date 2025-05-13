Miss World 2025 in Hyderabad: Contestants Join Heritage Walk—What’s the Significance?

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has once again captured international attention as it plays host to the 72nd Miss World competition. On Tuesday, the city transformed into a vibrant cultural hub with contestants from around the globe arriving to participate in a prestigious Heritage Walk, followed by an opulent welcome dinner at the iconic Taj Falaknuma Palace, celebrating the rich history, architecture, and hospitality of Hyderabad.

Timeless Treasures: Miss World Heritage Walk Showcases Hyderabad’s Legacy

Organised by the Forum for a Better Hyderabad, the Heritage Walk is designed to introduce global visitors to the city’s architectural grandeur and cultural heritage. Held from 2 PM to 11 PM, the guided tour covers several historical landmarks, including:

Charminar

Mecca Masjid

Chowmahalla Palace

Badshahi Ashurkhana

Khilwat Mubarak

Laad Bazaar

Accompanied by local guides, the Miss World contestants explored these iconic sites while learning about their historical significance, unique architectural styles, and cultural importance, offering them a first-hand experience of Hyderabad’s royal past.

Traffic Restrictions in Place for Smooth Conduct of Events

In light of the events, Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced temporary traffic diversions in the Old City area. Movement of vehicles and RTC buses will be restricted on the following routes:

Madina to Charminar

Charminar to Shalibanda

Shalibanda (near Rajesh Medical Hall) to Volga Junction

Volga Junction to Moosabowli

Residents are advised to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience during the program hours.

A Night of Elegance: Grand Welcome Dinner at Taj Falaknuma Palace

Capping off the day’s cultural tour, the Miss World contestants were treated to a royal welcome dinner at the luxurious Taj Falaknuma Palace, a 32-acre estate symbolising Hyderabad’s royal opulence.

The evening featured mesmerising Sufi music and soulful ghazal performances, providing a musical glimpse into the region’s artistic heritage.

This historic palace, now managed by the Taj Group, has previously hosted grand events including the wedding of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s sister. However, the gathering of international beauty queens alongside prominent Telangana dignitaries added unmatched prestige to the occasion, making it a truly rare spectacle.

Hyderabad Shines on the Global Stage

With the spotlight firmly on Hyderabad, the Miss World festivities have become a platform to showcase the city's glorious blend of tradition and modernity. From cultural preservation to warm hospitality, the state government and local cultural bodies are using this global opportunity to reinforce Hyderabad’s identity as a city where heritage meets elegance.