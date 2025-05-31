Miss World 2025 Final in Hyderabad Tonight, May 31: What Rewards Await the Winner?

The prestigious Miss World 2025 pageant has reached its final stage, with the Grand Finale scheduled to take place tonight at Hyderabad's HITEX Convention Centre. The event will begin at 6:30 PM and conclude by 9:30 PM. Organizers have made elaborate arrangements for around 3,500 guests, transforming the venue with stunning lighting and stage design.

Over 108 countries sent their contestants for this year’s pageant, out of which 40 finalists have been selected to compete for the coveted title. The grand event is expected to be watched live across 150 countries. The Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, along with several film and political celebrities, are expected to attend.

The jury panel will be led by Julia Morley, Chairperson of the Miss World Organization. Other notable judges include Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, entrepreneur Sudha Reddy, and Miss England 2014 Carina Tyrrell. Actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood, known for his outstanding service during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, will be honored with the prestigious Miss World Humanitarian Award.

The event promises to be a grand spectacle with performances by Bollywood stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Ishaan Khatter. Former Miss World winners Manushi Chhillar (2017) and Stephanie Del Valle (2016) will grace the occasion as special guests. The finale will be hosted by Sachin Kumbhar.

Lavish Rewards Await Miss World 2025 Winner

The winner of Miss World 2025 will be awarded a cash prize of $1 million (approx ₹8.5 crore). She will also receive a diamond-studded crown with 1,770 diamonds. In addition, the winner will enjoy a year-long stay in London, complete with designer wardrobe, jewellery, shoes, and makeup kits.

She will also have the opportunity to travel the world as part of ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ humanitarian projects sponsored by the Miss World Organization (MWO). Moreover, state governments and private sponsors often present additional honorary gifts and prizes.

The world now waits in anticipation to see who will wear the Miss World crown tonight.