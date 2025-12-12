Messi, Revanth Reddy Match: Hyderabad Police Release Strict Guidelines and Traffic Restrictions

Hyderabad is preparing for a landmark sporting evening as authorities roll out an extensive security and logistics plan ahead of the Messi GOAT India Tour exhibition match on the 13th at 7 PM at Uppal Stadium. With global icon Lionel Messi set to share the stage with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the city is expecting unprecedented public turnout and global viewership.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu confirmed that arrangements are fully in place, with close to 2,500 police personnel deployed in and around the venue. Officials have appealed to the public to cooperate by avoiding unnecessary travel near the stadium and ensuring only valid ticket-holders make their way to the event. To ease traffic movement, authorities have earmarked 34 parking zones surrounding Uppal Stadium.

Messi’s tightly planned Hyderabad itinerary has also been finalised. The football legend will arrive at Shamshabad Airport at 4 PM on the 13th and head straight to Falaknuma Palace for a special engagement. Later in the evening, he will travel to Uppal Stadium for the highly anticipated match before returning to Falaknuma for the night. Security teams have already mapped out and secured the routes connecting the airport, Falaknuma Palace, and Uppal Stadium, as Hyderabad prepares to host a rare and historic sporting spectacle.