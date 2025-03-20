March 21, 11 Heavy rain alert for Telangana; Holiday for schools likely

The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has issued a rain alert for Telangana, predicting heavy rains in the northern and northeastern districts of the state on March 21 and 22. With heavy rainfall expected, schools in the affected districts are likely to declare a holiday on these days, bringing relief to students who have been attending classes after a long winter break.

There are chances of heavy rains, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, in the Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, and Warangal districts, as per the weather forecast. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rain, with gusty winds of 40-50 km/h.

The rain is likely to provide relief to Telangana people, who have been witnessing hot and dry conditions for the last few weeks. Yet, the torrential rain is likely to lead to disruption of routine life, such as traffic jams and power cuts.

In light of the heavy rainfall predicted, parents and students are requested to monitor their schools and local authorities for news about school holidays and closure. The Meteorological Department has also indicated potential flooding in low-lying areas and requested individuals to exercise necessary precautions to secure their safety.

The rain warning is effective across the following districts:

Adilabad

Nizamabad

Karimnagar

Warangal

The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has issued a recommendation for citizens to remain indoors during rains and not travel unless it is imperative. The centre has also recommended that citizens watch the weather channel and adhere to instructions from the local administration.

