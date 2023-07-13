L&T, NCC Emerge as Top Bidding Firms for Hyderabad Airport Metro Project

Hyderabad: The two top leading infrastructure development firms L&T Constructions and Nagarjuna Constructions (NCC) are competing for bids on the Hyderabad Airport Metro Express project. The Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) released the tender on Thursday.

The two bidders have submitted bidding documents to procure the project. The HAML would evaluate the bids based on their project execution experience, technical and financial strengths and submit their recommendations to the Telangana government.

Once the bid is awarded to the bidder, the HAML will commence the construction work of a 31-km elevated stretch of Hyderabad Airport Metro Express. The metro corridor will connect Mindspace junction/Raidurg in the city with Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad. The 31-km long corridor will have both on ground and an underground section. The estimated cost for the project is Rs 6,250 crore.



