Kukatpally Minor Girl Murder: Hyderabad Police Nab Class X Boy, Find Chilling Theft Plan

In a chilling revelation, Hyderabad police have cracked the gruesome murder of 11-year-old Sahasra, a Class 6 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, who was found brutally killed inside her Kukatpally home.

The accused, police confirmed, is a Class 10 boy living in the adjacent building. Police have taken the boy into custody. Investigations revealed he broke into the house on August 18 intending to steal. But when Sahasra confronted him, he allegedly stabbed her 21 times. The post-mortem confirmed the horrific injuries that led to her death on that fateful day.

Police said the boy remained hidden in the same building for nearly 15 minutes before fleeing. He had allegedly stolen ₹80,000 and was attempting to break the hundi in the home temple when the girl raised an alarm.

The horrific crime unfolded when Sahasra was alone at home; her parents were away at work, and her younger brother was at school. It was her father, a bike mechanic, who returned home with lunch for his son and discovered his daughter lying in a pool of blood.

In searches at the boy’s residence, police seized blood-stained clothes, the murder weapon, and even a handwritten note detailing a step-by-step plan to execute the theft — chilling evidence of premeditation.

What began as a planned robbery ended in the senseless killing of a child, leaving the city in shock and outrage.