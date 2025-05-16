KTR Thanks Konda Surekha for ‘Truth Bomb’, Urges Her to Name Corrupt Congress Ministers

Hours after Telangana Forests Minister Konda Surekha “slipped her tongue” and revealed that she does not take bribes to clear files, “unlike other ministers”, BRS Working President congratulated her for “finally speaking some truths.”

Sharing the video of her gaffe, KTR alleged that Congress in Telangana runs a “commission sarkaar”.

“It's unfortunate this has become an open secret in Telangana. In this 30% commission government, ministers, according to their colleague minister do not sign files without taking a hefty cut,” he quipped.

He pointed out that contractors have also staged a dharna inside the secretariat, exposing the government’s business.

Further, he requested Konda Surekha to “name and shame” all the Congress ministers involved. He also sought to know if Chief Minister Revanth Reddy or Congress former president Rahul Gandhi would order an inquiry into these allegations by their cabinet minister.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for a building to be constructed by Aurobindo Pharma with a ₹5 crore investment on the premises of the Government Girls’ Junior College in Krishna Colony, Warangal—under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program—Surekha said several companies approach her for project approvals.

“Several ministers take money and clear the files, but not me. I ask the companies to participate in community services, like building a school for children,” she added.

As her comments spread like wildfire, she said some people had distorted her comments. In a post on X, she clarified that she was referring to Ministers of the previous BRS government. She added she would issue a video statement later in the day to provide more clarification on the issue.

This is not the first time Konda Surekha has publicly embarrassed her party.

In October 2024, she made sensational claims alleging that KT Rama Rao was responsible for the divorce of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She accused KTR of phone tapping, blackmail, and coercion, suggesting he exploited actresses’ vulnerabilities during his tenure as a minister.