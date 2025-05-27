KTR Jets Off to UK and USA: To Attend India Week in London, Telangana Formation Day Celebrations in Texas

BRS Working President and former Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) has started an important tour to the United Kingdom and the United States. This trip includes political, academic, and industry-related events, showing Telangana’s growing global presence and KTR’s key role in its progress.

In the UK, KTR will attend India Week 2025 in London, organized by Bridge India. He will give the main speech at the event, which will be attended by international policymakers, political figures, and experts. His speech will talk about the BRS government’s work over the last nine years, focusing on Telangana’s innovative development, inclusive policies, and global goals.

KTR will also open a new Knowledge Centre of Pragmatic Design Solutions Limited (PDSL) in Warwick. PDSL supports top car brands like McLaren, Aston Martin, and Jaguar Land Rover. The new center has a high-tech testing facility and shows Telangana’s growing connection with global automotive technology. KTR’s visit highlights the state’s commitment to innovation and global partnerships.

In the US, KTR will be the chief guest at the Telangana Formation Day and BRS Silver Jubilee celebrations on June 1 at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. The event is organized by Telangana NRIs and is expected to bring together thousands of supporters from across the world.

On June 2, KTR will speak to Indian students at the University of Texas at Dallas (UT Dallas). He will talk about youth leadership, innovation, startups, and how education can help build the nation. Known for motivating students, KTR will encourage them to take part in India’s future with fresh ideas.

There is a lot of excitement among the Indian community, especially Telangana NRIs, businesspeople, and students in the UK and US. KTR’s visit is seen as a great chance to strengthen connections with the diaspora and showcase Telangana as a leader in innovation, governance, and growth.