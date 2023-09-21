KTR Inaugurates 2BHK Dignity Housing Colony at Dundigal in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Lashing out the previous Congress and BJP governments for not taking up a housing scheme for the poor, the Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said the state government’s initiative to construct double-bedroom houses for the poor is unmatched by any other state.

The opposition parties formed a government but never cared for the welfare and development of the people, he said adding only chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao understood the problems of the shelterless people.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 2BHK Dignity Housing colony at Dundigal on the outskirts of the city on Thursday. He said a total of 13,300 double-bedroom housing units were distributed at eight different locations in GHMC limits. The colony is part of the second phase of the 2BHK Dignity Housing programme.

The minister distributed the pattas to the beneficiaries. He said the total cost of the one-lakh double bedroom housing units being constructed in Hyderabad was about Rs 9,700 crores. The government has so far distributed 30,000 housing units and the remaining 70,000 houses will also be distributed soon, KTR added.

