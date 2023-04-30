Hyderabad: The new Telangana Secretariat, which is said to be the tallest and one of the largest in the country, was inaugurated on Sunday by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The Chief Minister occupied his chambers on the sixth floor after the rituals concluded at 1.30 PM, and signed six important files as part of the ceremony. The first file signed by the CM was the one lakh 2-bedroom dignity houses file, extending the Gruha Laxmi scheme, Dalit Bandhu second phase, and pattas for podu lands to beneficiaries.

Soon after the signing of the files the Chief Minister received the Veda Ashirvachanam from the priests and rithwiks, and was congratulated by the Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and secretariat, and government officials.

Later the Ministers and senior Secretariat officers including Chief Secretary Shanthi Kumari occupied their respective chambers after the CM completed the formalities.

The new Telangana Secretariat has been named after Dr BR Ambedkar, which was taken with the intention that people's representatives and the entire government machinery should work for realising the ideals of Ambedkar.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Secretariat on June 27, 2019, and the works started in January 2021 and were completed in 2023.

The building has been built with a height of 265 feet on an area of 10,51,676 square feet in a sprawling 28 acres. No State has such a tall Secretariat and is one of the largest Secretariats in the country. The domes of the new Secretariat have been built on the basis of styles of the Neelakantheswara Swamy temple of the Kakatiya period in Nizamabad, designs of the palaces of the royals of Vanaparthi 'Samsthanam' in Telangana and the pattern of the Hanuman temple in Sarangapur, Gujarat. The construction was done as per the instructions of the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department, IGBC (Indian Green Building Council), Telangana Technological Services, and the State police department.

