KCR and His Legacy Will Be Buried in Erravelli Farmhouse, Says Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday (April 30) participated in a program organized to mark Basaveshwara Jayanti.

Asserting that the Congress government has fulfilled all its election promises, Revanth Reddy lashed out at BRS supremo and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for "hiding" in his farmhouse instead of actively taking up the role of Leader of the Opposition.

Emphasizing that KCR continues to draw a government salary, he questioned why the former CM has not been attending Assembly sessions. “The government has spent Rs 65 lakh on KCR and provided him with police security and transport. People want to know why he remains in his farmhouse instead of fulfilling his responsibilities as the Opposition leader,” Revanth said.

“In a democracy, the Opposition should be as strong as the ruling party. Why did KCR appoint himself as the Leader of the Opposition, when all he does is send his children to criticize the government?” he added.

The Chief Minister also questioned why KCR was not engaging with the public if he truly believed they were suffering under Congress rule. Revanth quipped, “KCR will remain in the farmhouse for the next 10 years. His legacy will also be buried there.”

Pointing out that the Congress government had facilitated RTC buses for the BRS Silver Jubilee celebrations, Revanth said that had KCR appreciated the government’s initiatives and shown interest in understanding people’s issues instead of simply criticizing, the public would have respected him.

“Following the spirit of Basavanna, who fought against caste, religious, and gender discrimination, we have extended financial assistance through Rythu Bandhu, Aarogyasri, Shaadi Mubarak, and free bus travel for women. We also conducted the caste census,” Revanth stated. "Only KCR knows what kind of booze he is drinking."

He further accused the previous BRS regime of looting the State for 10 years. “The BRS is now behaving like the cat which killed 100 mice and then went on a pilgrimage,” Revanth quipped.

“You have no right to criticize the Congress. We are the reason Telangana exists today. How can they call the Congress a villain?” he questioned.