Kavitha’s Son Aditya at Telangana Bandh Protest, Sparks Buzz About Political Entry

The demand for 42% reservations for the Backward Classes (BCs) led to a statewide Telangana bandh on Saturday, with several BC associations calling for collective action. Extending full support to the movement, Telangana Jagruthi president and former MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla actively participated in the protest by organizing a “Maanavaharam” (human chain) event at Khairatabad Junction in Hyderabad.

What caught everyone’s attention, however, was the presence of her son Aditya, who joined his mother in the protest, becoming a special attraction. Holding a placard that read, “42% Reservations for BCs is a must,” Aditya raised slogans alongside other demonstrators. Speaking at the event, he reportedly said, “It’s not enough if only my mother fights. Everyone must step out and raise their voice from every home. BC reservations are essential for local elections.”

This comes at a sensitive time for Kavitha, who was recently suspended from the BRS by her father and party chief K. Chandrashekar Rao for allegedly engaging in anti-party activities. Following her suspension, Kavitha resigned from both her MLC post and the party’s primary membership.

Meanwhile, Aditya, who recently returned to India after completing his studies abroad, made headlines for his unexpected participation in today’s protest. His public involvement has now fueled speculation online — is Kavitha’s 20-year-old son preparing for a political debut?