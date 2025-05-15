Kancha Gachibowli Land: Supreme Court Asks Report by July 23

The Supreme Court of India has made significant remarks regarding the ongoing Kancha Gachibowli land dispute in Telangana. The court expressed serious concerns about the environmental damage caused on the land and issued a stern warning to the Telangana government officials. It stated that if the environmental harm is not addressed, Chief Secretary and other key officials could face imprisonment.

The court questioned the state government’s actions, specifically asking why work on the disputed land was carried out during a long weekend. It raised concerns about whether the necessary environmental clearances had been obtained before proceeding with any construction activities. Additionally, the court emphasized that the damage to the environment must be compensated promptly to avoid legal consequences for the officials involved.

During the hearing, the government's lawyer, Singhvi, clarified that no significant work had been undertaken on the land. Despite this, the court directed the state government to provide a clear report on the steps being taken to remedy the environmental damage. It also stressed that public rights and environmental protection should be given top priority in this matter.

The court further stated that the case would be revisited on July 23, after a detailed report from the Telangana government is submitted. With the Supreme Court’s strong stance, the Kancha Gachibowli land issue has gained renewed attention, and there is increasing pressure on the authorities to comply with the environmental norms and take corrective actions.