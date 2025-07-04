July 2025 Holidays Telangana: Muharram, Bonalu, and Full List Revealed!

Telangana has finalized its official July 2025 holiday calendar, announcing the closure of educational establishments for the regional celebration of Bonalu. Debates are expected between students and parents regarding the general holiday for Muharram, which falls on a Sunday, while the Bonalu holiday will provide pupils with a long weekend.

When the new school year begins, we provide an official list of all the public and optional holidays for the month. The Telangana government has announced the following holidays for all colleges and schools. We encourage students and parents to be mindful of these formal dates.

The 9th of Moharram on Saturday, July 5, 2025— This is an optional holiday. Although it is not mandatory for organizations and individuals to close, they may choose to observe the holiday.

Sunday, July 6, 2025: Ashoora/Muharram It's a general holiday. But since it's a Sunday, the majority of institutions and universities will have already closed.

On Monday, July 21, 2025: Bonalu It's a general holiday. All government offices, schools, and universities will remain closed during the important regional event.

The timing of the Muharram festival is a major topic of conversation this month. Muharram is observed as a general holiday on Sunday, July 6, 2025, according to the official state government calendar.

Due to the fact that the holiday falls on the weekly day off, many workers and students were expecting a compensatory break on Monday, July 7. Despite the absence of any notification, all educational institutions continue to observe July 7 as a regular working day. As the day draws nearer, the topic remains one of discussion online.

Bonalu Long Weekend: Students and employees will have a three-day weekend—including the Saturday and Sunday before—due to Monday, July 21's Bonalu holiday. There are no other general holidays planned for Telangana's schools and institutions in July 2025, except for the ones already listed. The state's schools restarted on June 12, 2025, after summer break. This holiday schedule follows. On June 1, 2025, intermediate colleges started sessions again sooner.