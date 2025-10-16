Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Samantha, Tamanaah, Rakul’s Fake Voter IDs Surface

Strengthening BRS President KT Rama Rao’s allegations that the Congress was resorting to ‘vote chori’ in the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election, fake voter ID cards with photos of actresses Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tamanaah Bhatia, and Rakulpreet Singh have surfaced.

As per reports, the Election Commission has been informed of the development, and an investigation has subsequently been launched.

The voter IDs have the names and other details of all three actresses, but interestingly, they have the same address.

During a recent meeting with BRS party workers, KTR claimed that 43 voters were registered at the same house. “Congress folks have realized that people will not vote for them. So they registered 43 fake voters from one house, and there are thousands more like this across the constituency,” he alleged.

The fake voter IDs of the three actresses have only added more weight to these allegations.

The Jubilee Hills bypoll was necessitated following the sudden demise of sitting BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath.

Voting has been scheduled for November 11, and the results will be declared on November 14.

While the ruling Congress in Telangana had announced V. Naveen Yadav as its candidate, the opposition BRS has fielded Maganti Sunitha, widow of the late MLA. BJP has announced Lankala Deepak Reddy as its candidate.