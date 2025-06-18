Israel-Iran Conflict: Telangana Man Dies as Bombing Triggers Fatal Heart Attack

In a shocking incident, a man from Telangana died in Israel amid the country’s ongoing conflict with Iran.

The deceased, identified as Ravindra from Jagtial district, reportedly suffered a fatal heart attack on June 15 following continuous bombings in the region.

His wife, R. Vijayalakshmi, told the media that Ravindra had been living in constant fear as tensions escalated in the Middle East. He was working a part-time job in Israel on a visit visa. After the conflict broke out, he had called his wife, expressing fears for his life. Despite the family's efforts to reassure him, he remained anxious.

According to Vijayalakshmi, Ravindra had not been feeling well and had shifted to a hospital for treatment. A bomb reportedly exploded near the hospital, triggering a heart attack. He succumbed shortly afterwards. Hospital authorities later informed the family about the tragedy.

Vijayalakshmi has appealed to both the Telangana government and the Centre to help repatriate her husband’s body for the final rites. She has also urged the government to support her children with employment opportunities.

In an advisory issued on June 17, the Indian government urged all Indian nationals in Israel to remain vigilant and strictly follow safety protocols, as a national emergency continues in the region.

The Indian Embassy in Israel has issued helpline numbers: +97254-7520711 and +97254-3278392. Indians in distress can also contact cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in.

The incident has reignited discussions on the mental health toll of war and the uncertainty faced by migrant workers in conflict zones.

Also read: Israel–Iran Conflict: How Dangerous Is Iran’s Fattah Hypersonic Missile?