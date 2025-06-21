International Yoga Day: Minor Stampede Breaks Out at Gachibowli Stadium

Tension prevailed at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Gachibowli on Saturday, where the International Yoga Day celebrations were held.

Following the event, a minor stampede occurred as students rushed to get breakfast. As a result, a young woman fell unconscious near Gate No. 2 and was immediately rushed to a hospital. She was later identified as a nursing student from Gandhi Medical College.

The program, organized by the Telangana government, was attended by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, several other ministers, and celebrities.

According to reports, at least 5,000 people attended the event, which was organized by the Ayush and Health Departments.

Stampedes have become increasingly common at large-scale gatherings in India due to the lack of proper crowd control measures. Recently, 11 people were killed and over 30 injured during a victory celebration for the Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chinnaswamy Stadium.