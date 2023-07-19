As Intense Spells of Downpour Lash Hyderabad, KTR Reviews Monsoon Preparedness

Hyderabad: Amid continuous rainy spell forecast over the next three days, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao directed the officials from the department to be on alert and try to reduce the impact of heavy rainfall and also ensure the public remained safe during the rains.

The MA&UD minister chaired a review meeting which was held at Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) office at Nanakramguda here on Wednesday. KTR asked the authorities to coordinate with the other departments like HMWSSB, traffic police, electricity and revenue departments and prioritise the safety of the public.

Hyderabad city is receiving continuous rains for the last two days and the weatherman has predicted that the city will receive more rainfall in the next two to three days.

The municipal officials informed the minister that they have put in place a mechanism to address the water-logging issue in the low-lying areas in the city. They also apprised the minister about the monsoon preparedness plans.

With heavy rainfall forecast in Hyderabad for the next two to three days, MA&UD Minister @KTRBRS held a review meeting with senior officials from @TSMAUDOnline department. At the outset, the Minister exhorted the officials to: ➡️ Prioritize prevention of loss of life as the… pic.twitter.com/IGwiBwLgWA — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) July 19, 2023

Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary of MA&UD, Ronald Rose, Commissioner, GHMC, Deputy Commissioners from the Municipal Corporation and other officials were among those who participated in the review meeting.

